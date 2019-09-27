Holder Stephens Investment Management Group Upped Ringcentral (RNG) Position; Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Upped Its Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Holding by $492,973

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 101.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 104,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 207,874 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.89 million, up from 103,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 390,180 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 11.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 2,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 28,083 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.76M, up from 25,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.30% or $9.27 during the last trading session, reaching $165.73. About 17.36M shares traded or 11.32% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG EXITED BABA, DQ, SIMO, MU, WFC IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $5.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Angi Homeservices Inc by 1.44M shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $13.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 34,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,923 shares, and cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William Il has 18,928 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co holds 345,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Amer Registered Investment Advisor owns 7,106 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 40,974 shares. National Bank Of Mellon holds 244,204 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 41,248 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Iowa-based Principal Fincl Inc has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.05% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Trexquant LP invested in 13,808 shares. Natixis holds 78,366 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Cap Fund holds 8,015 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 284,278 shares. Aperio Gp Llc owns 23,789 shares.

