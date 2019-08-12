Holder Stephens Boosted Citigroup (C) Holding; Highbridge Capital Management Lifted Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stake

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 117.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 456,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 845,620 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.95 million, up from 389,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 3.90 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 23.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 20,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 107,284 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68 million, up from 86,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $64.13. About 11.89 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – Jailed Libor trader Hayes loses appeal over house sale; 29/05/2018 – Citi’s Logic in Sears Deal Is Most Card Spending Done Elsewhere; 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ESTABLISHED A SERVICE FOR CLIENTS FACING SEC’S RULE CHANGES AFFECTING U.S. MUTUAL FUND INDUSTRY LATER THIS YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Sprint at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Rev $18.9B; 01/05/2018 – Citigroup CEO at the Milken Conference: ‘The World Is OK’ — Barron’s Blog; 24/03/2018 – Wireless World: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SAYS STANDING BY TARGETS FOR EFFICIENCY RATIO IN 2020 IN LOW 50’S; 09/03/2018 – Carvana Coverage Assumed by Citigroup at Buy; 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lockheed Martin Invest Company holds 0.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 148,200 shares. 108,968 were reported by Hgk Asset Mgmt. 1.35 million were reported by Fifth Third Bank. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0.04% or 8,394 shares. Moreover, Reilly Advsrs Limited has 1.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 129,989 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Limited Com reported 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Auxier Asset invested in 79,169 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Lourd Capital Ltd holds 5,436 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 3,993 are owned by Sun Life Incorporated. Nordea Investment invested in 0.75% or 5.78 million shares. Moreover, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc has 3.48% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Washington Capital Management holds 1.77% or 25,055 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Ltd Llc invested in 123,571 shares or 0.5% of the stock.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2,734 shares to 9,028 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,036 shares, and cut its stake in Origin Bancorp Inc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $348,343 activity. 5,420 shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford, worth $348,343 on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Carnival Corporation Names Peter C. Anderson as Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Stocks To Watch For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup posts `solid” Q2 numbers – Regents Research – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup: Strong Yield Support – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,726.04 down -278.03 points – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ctrip Earnings: CTRP Stock Surges as Q1 Sales Surge 21% Y2Y – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ctrip and UNDP Co-launch ‘Travel for Good Alliance’ to Beat Air Pollution – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Big tech companies help U.S. T. Rowe Price stock funds beat S&P 500 – Baltimore Business Journal” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ctrip: Avoid For Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2018.