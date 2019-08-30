Holder Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Raised American Airls Group (AAL) Holding; Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Capital Growth Management LP Lifted Its Holding by $8.08 Million

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 128.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 4.00M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019; 04/05/2018 – AAL WON’T RENEW WITH EXPRESSJET AND TRANS STATES NEXT APRIL; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS ITS SECOND QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 7.5 TO 9.5 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena; 20/03/2018 – AAL: WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA HAVE MOST CANCELED FLIGHTS; 02/05/2018 – American to Introduce Routes to the Caribbean and Hawaii and Make Winter Schedule Changes to Atlantic and Pacific Routes; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Reports First-Quarter 2018 Profit; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 475,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.21 million, up from 390,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $98.58. About 1.21 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Cowen Global Transportation Conference – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: LUV’s Bullish Q2 RASM View, AAL, JBLU & DAL in Focus – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will High Costs Hurt American Airlines’ (AAL) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on January 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines (AAL) Up 5.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Lc reported 0.03% stake. Koshinski Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 18,647 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 79,244 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 114,310 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 201,874 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 14.20 million shares. Coatue Management Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 31,415 shares. Daiwa Group Incorporated holds 32,876 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Management holds 0% or 5,253 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De owns 1.34 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Associate reported 164,658 shares. Arrow Finance holds 1,488 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp invested in 923,224 shares. Hrt Fincl Lc owns 17,242 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.20 million activity. CAHILL JOHN T had bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973 on Tuesday, June 4. 50,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $1.40 million were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. 5,000 shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R, worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares were bought by KERR DEREK J, worth $138,820. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,150 was made by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 20,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 360,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,000 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).