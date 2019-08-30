Holder State Street Has Boosted City Hldg Co (CHCO) Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Miller Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $2.39 Million

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 14,379 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 34,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 4.05 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher

State Street Corp increased its stake in City Hldg Co (CHCO) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 26,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% . The institutional investor held 548,184 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.77M, up from 521,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in City Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.59. About 6,377 shares traded. City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) has declined 4.42% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ City Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHCO); 20/04/2018 – CITY HOLDING CO CHCO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $72; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 28/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD – ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS OF NOTES ISSUE PAYABLE IN CONNECTION WITH NOTES ISSUE, WILL BE ABOUT US$98.91 MLN; 19/04/2018 – CITY HOLDING 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 19/04/2018 – DJ Global Future City Holding Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTCY); 02/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From China South City Holdings Ltd; 31/05/2018 – City Holding Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 20/03/2018 ORIENTAL UNIVERSITY CITY HOLDINGS HK – PROPOSES REDUCING CREDIT STANDING TO SHARE CAPITAL ACCOUNT OF CO BY HK$150 MLN FROM HK$516.3 MLN AS AT 28 FEB; 26/04/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK -UNIT, EIGHT SUPPLY CHAIN COMPANIES OR THEIR SUBSIDIARIES HAVE ENTERED INTO A SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Specialized Portfol (VIG) by 3,200 shares to 9,964 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Inv LP reported 14,379 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 3.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 356,733 shares. Cookson Peirce And holds 228,501 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc invested in 93,556 shares. Daiwa Sb Limited invested 2.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mitchell Management Co accumulated 3.52% or 84,518 shares. Sterneck Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12,721 shares. Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 137,921 shares or 4.05% of their US portfolio. 126,433 were accumulated by Sequoia Ltd Liability Corp. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division stated it has 2.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nordea Investment Ab holds 8.87M shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn, a California-based fund reported 57.83 million shares. Murphy Mngmt Inc owns 87,163 shares. Clal Enter Limited has invested 2.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prelude Mngmt owns 51,685 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nve Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 3,165 shares to 102,020 shares, valued at $9.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 38,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,381 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold CHCO shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 11.14 million shares or 1.76% less from 11.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 7,791 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Finance Group Inc accumulated 141,757 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Company has 212,153 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 12,044 shares. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). 11,277 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Amer International Gru Inc holds 12,067 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 1.71M shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Company owns 9,859 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). State Street Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Tci Wealth Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 15,298 shares. Walthausen And Company Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.06% or 107,457 shares.