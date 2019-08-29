Holder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; As Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) Valuation Rose, Trellus Management Company Boosted by $462,760 Its Stake

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 145.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 829,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.50 million, up from 570,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $60.42. About 4.61M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 67.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 10,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $613.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.48% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.32. About 124,900 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 26/03/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call on May 2 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPS); 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Net $57.4M; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q ADJ EPS $3.45, EST. $2.91; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs FY Sales $3.55B-$3.6B; 03/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 Cooper-Standard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – COOPER STANDARD EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH LS MTRON BUY; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.45

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 35,000 shares to 53,750 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1. $233,080 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CPS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.56 million shares or 1.74% less from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.