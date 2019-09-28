Holder Starboard Value LP Has Raised Symantec (SYMC) Stake; As Ecolab (ECL) Market Value Rose, Holder Spf Beheer Bv Has Trimmed Its Holding

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90 million, up from 36.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 2.15M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 20/04/2018 – Zscaler Inc. vs Symantec Corporation | Terminated-Dismissed | 04/20/2018; 11/05/2018 – Symantec suffers worst day in 17 years after news of internal audit; 22/03/2018 – Cryptojacking Skyrockets to the Top of the Attacker Toolkit, Signaling Massive Threat to Cyber and Personal Security; 11/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Symantec Corporation (SYMC) to the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations; 11/05/2018 – Symantec: No Safety Margin — Heard on the Street; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 11/05/2018 – Symantec fell more than 30 percent Friday to a low of $18.85; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO HOST A CALL TO PROVIDE MORE INFO ON INVESTIGATION

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 83,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 384,469 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.09 million, down from 467,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $197.79. About 861,833 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.22 million shares to 4.07 million shares, valued at $160.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 2.48 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,100 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.03% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 283,553 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Parkside National Bank And holds 0% or 476 shares. Serv Automobile Association reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Financial Bank Of America De accumulated 1.13M shares. Cibc has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Huntington Savings Bank accumulated 7,459 shares. Bogle Investment LP De accumulated 645,283 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 30,000 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Llc holds 12,060 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Csat Advisory LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Mackay Shields Lc invested in 0.1% or 684,672 shares.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 28.75 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Bk (NYSE:STT) by 194,798 shares to 953,651 shares, valued at $53.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,791 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Invests Comm. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.17% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 18,293 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Incorporated reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 131,659 were accumulated by Natixis L P. Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation reported 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cim Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 64,729 shares. Aristotle Ltd Liability Corp reported 355,347 shares. Garrison Bradford And Assocs holds 0.73% or 3,175 shares in its portfolio. Torray Lc has 1,704 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Papp L Roy & Associates holds 0.86% or 27,711 shares in its portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 2.72% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 57,137 shares or 1.78% of the stock.