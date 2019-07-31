Holder Stadium Capital Management Increased United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Stake; Tdam Usa Has Lowered Its Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $978,291

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 17,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,149 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 37,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $75.14. About 2.69 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECTED: Qualcomm earnings: 80 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom backs off Qualcomm bid after Trump intervenes; 14/03/2018 – NXPI/QUALCOMM ARE SAID IN ONGOING MOFCOM REMEDY TALKS: DEALREP; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Focused on Maximizing Holder Value; Will Consider All Options to Achieve That Objective; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM – sources h…; 12/03/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: The White House blocks Broadcom purchase of Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 12/03/2018 – JUST IN: Broadcom statement after President blocks its proposed Qualcomm takeover. “Broadcom is reviewing the Order. Broadcom strongly disagrees that its proposed acquisition of Qualcomm raises any national security concerns

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 199.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 113,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 170,965 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 56,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $499.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 22,695 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 29.83% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru

Since January 30, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 4 sales for $386,474 activity. Menon Deepak bought $9,193 worth of stock or 580 shares. Hogan Michael bought $21,630 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Friday, May 10. The insider POITEVINT ALEC II bought $343,250. Whittemore Kent G bought $14,560 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Friday, May 10.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

