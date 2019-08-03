Holder Srs Investment Management Has Increased Netflix (NFLX) Holding; Land & Buildings Investment Management Decreased Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Position by $2.63 Million

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 13,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 3.56 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27B, up from 3.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $318.83. About 6.28 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Clawback Policy; 23/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Jeffrey Tambor Back In Emmy Race; Netflix Submits `Arrested Development’ Role; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix’s Debt Rating To Ba3 From B1; The Outlook Is Stable; 16/03/2018 – Review: On Netflix, a Wild Story of Guns, Sex and a Guru; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Inc. vs Affinity Labs of Texas, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/26/2018; 29/04/2018 – @1962Kiser Baloney everyone and their uncle will be watching her Netflix show; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: It’s All About International Subscribers — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – FAST & FURIOUS WILL BE ANIMATED SERIES ON NETFLIX

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 438,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The hedge fund held 3.80M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.01M, down from 4.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.58. About 1.14 million shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 07/05/2018 – Senior Living Executive Lisa Fordyce Joins OnShift; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Loss $457.2M; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA, EXCLUDING TRANSACTION AND ORGANIZATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OF $545 MLN TO $575 MLN; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND EXITED EQR, BKD, DDR, NMRK IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – WCBS-TV Reports Brookdale Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY lncorporates The Wand® Computer Assisted Anesthesia Technology for Pediatric Dentistry Patients; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 03/05/2018 – New South Capital Management Exits Position in Brookdale; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Board of Directors and Shareholders

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold BKD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 166.67 million shares or 6.41% less from 178.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.53M are held by Coliseum Capital Ltd Llc. Invesco Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Panagora Asset invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 95 shares. United Service Automobile Association holds 28,172 shares. Macquarie Group Limited has 7.79 million shares. Mercer Advisers accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 148,322 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Company reported 7,760 shares stake. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp reported 212,742 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc holds 0% or 767 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 32,633 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $482,729 activity. SEWARD JAMES R bought $71,386 worth of stock. On Tuesday, February 19 the insider BAIER LUCINDA M bought $52,769. Shares for $61,214 were bought by BUMSTEAD FRANK M. Another trade for 3,490 shares valued at $24,915 was made by BROMLEY MARCUS E on Tuesday, February 26. $4,995 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was bought by Johnson-Mills Rita. Shares for $36,950 were bought by WIELANSKY LEE S on Tuesday, February 19.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 74,200 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $29.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.27 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Brookdale Senior Living Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.