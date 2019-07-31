Holder Spectrum Asset Management Nb Raised Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Matrix Capital Management Company LP Upped Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $33.82 Million as Share Price Rose

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,083 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 17,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.1. About 5.57M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27 million, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $934.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $10.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1888.27. About 1.30M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook / Amazon listening to microphones… since 1975; 12/03/2018 – The Indian Performing Right Society Collaborates With Amazon Prime Music in India; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 07/05/2018 – Walmart poised to take on Amazon with $15bn bet on Indian ecommerce; 20/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 15/05/2018 – Direct Energy Offers Amazon Echo Dot with New Electricity Plans in Texas; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Flipkart board approved in-principle to engaging Walmart on ~$15B bid with Alphabet investing too; Amazon bi; 22/05/2018 – Russia Today: Surveillance state? Amazon selling facial recognition technology to govt `threatens freedom’; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer lndustry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and Prediction using Cognitive Machine Learning; 14/05/2018 – UBER HIRES AMAZON’S JAMIE HEYWOOD TO RUN U.K., EU BUSINESSES

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beech Hill Advsrs has 3.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,956 shares. Staley Capital Advisers holds 0.71% or 5,409 shares in its portfolio. Capital World accumulated 1.69% or 3.92M shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co holds 1.8% or 45,916 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd has 2,781 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 6,987 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 3,900 shares or 2.91% of its portfolio. Pecaut & holds 0.15% or 107 shares. Naples Glob Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,089 shares. Greystone Managed Invests Inc has invested 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 582 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 489 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 143,432 shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. Sky Lc owns 0.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 874 shares. Victory Management holds 0.22% or 54,963 shares.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21M and $148.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Eq Wt Health by 2,887 shares to 4,175 shares, valued at $824,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 8,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,779 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Grwth (IJK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Ltd Partnership owns 34,070 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Voya Limited Com has 4.10M shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. First Bank & Trust accumulated 0.46% or 108,402 shares. Aviance Mgmt reported 2.17% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Baxter Bros holds 0.33% or 23,753 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd has 0.77% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 5,305 are owned by Balyasny Asset Lc. Aldebaran Fincl invested in 1.71% or 41,107 shares. Pennsylvania accumulated 28,153 shares. Scholtz Limited Liability accumulated 8,730 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Montag A has 147,950 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Blue Chip Inc invested 3.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hanseatic Mgmt Service Inc owns 7,845 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank reported 292,960 shares. E&G Advsr LP has invested 0.39% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

