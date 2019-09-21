Holder Spears Abacus Advisors Upped Citigroup (C) Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake by $560,595

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 4,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 127,556 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.09M, down from 131,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 6,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 424,136 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.70M, up from 417,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01 million shares traded or 86.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/05/2018 – Citi Back in Growth Mode in Brazil as It Leaves Retail Behind; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research said the trade tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 23/04/2018 – CITI ESTABLISHES SERVICE TO SUPPORT NEW SEC REGULATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 21/05/2018 – Banker & Trades: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at `Gun-Hating’ Banks Citi, BofA; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCREASE DRIVEN BY HIGHER REVENUES, LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE, PARTIALLY OFFSET BY HIGHER EXPENSES AND COST OF CREDIT; 15/05/2018 – Japan’s SoftBank to open Saudi Arabian office

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $262.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) by 2,400 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Merchants stated it has 77,074 shares. Howland Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Citizens & Northern has invested 3.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 70,674 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Ionic Capital Ltd Company holds 3,540 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh reported 4.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Third Point Limited Liability Corporation holds 600,000 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 43,934 shares. Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kidder Stephen W owns 59,175 shares or 3.18% of their US portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,748 shares. Systematic Fin Mngmt LP has 0.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc has 4.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.54 million shares. Nbt Retail Bank N A Ny reported 138,108 shares or 3.31% of all its holdings. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has 2.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,345 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Narwhal Capital holds 1.93% or 133,266 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cumberland Advisors Inc owns 19,080 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Trustco Fincl Bank N Y invested 0.4% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 2.24 million shares. Kistler owns 8,926 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 2.14M shares or 0.31% of the stock. Sage Financial Grp Inc has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 450 shares. Check Management Ca invested in 0.01% or 3,900 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 56,852 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp, a New York-based fund reported 60,948 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.26M shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 714,989 shares. Moreover, Clough Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership has 5.76% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 837,943 shares. Causeway Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 2.58% or 3.37 million shares.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $851.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26,599 shares to 156,763 shares, valued at $31.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,663 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).