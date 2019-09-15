Holder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Centene Del (CNC) Position; Aristotle Capital Management Cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) Position by $3.08 Million

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 107.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 1.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 2.70 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $141.59M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 5.78 million shares traded or 19.38% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 615,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.12% . The institutional investor held 42.75 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $237.69M, down from 43.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.35. About 5.65 million shares traded or 24.90% up from the average. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has declined 29.71% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 27/04/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC – BAD LOAN RATIO 4.4 PCT AT END-MARCH; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cerberus delays listing of Haya until finalises deal with BBVA; 03/05/2018 – BBVA issues 1 billion euro green bond; 15/03/2018 – RPT-SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES GARANTIBANK INTERNATIONAL N.V.’S LONG-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS TO BAA1, STABLE OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – Bbva: Any questions? | BBVA 16 March 2018; 09/03/2018 – BBVA Compass gathers Dallas to celebrate Café Momentum, help launch social enterprise’s next growth phase so it can reach more youth; 21/03/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC : HSBC RAISES RATING TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms ‘BBB+/A-2’ And ‘mxAAA/mxA-1+’ Rts On BBVA Bancomer; 08/03/2018 – Spain’s BBVA Invests in Banking Platform SolarisBank

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 850,000 shares to 3.75 million shares, valued at $158.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50M shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com accumulated 26,677 shares. 31,383 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership holds 0.61% or 128,625 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1,544 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Financial Inc has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bessemer Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 35,674 are owned by Fiduciary Trust. Corvex Management LP reported 2.76% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 3.71 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Artemis Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.29% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 463,362 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 1.59 million shares. Hightower Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 132,075 shares. Cleararc Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,182 shares. Tributary Mngmt Lc reported 28,800 shares. Timessquare Limited Liability Company holds 0.77% or 1.90 million shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.