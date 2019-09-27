Holder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stake; As Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Market Valuation Rose, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Cut Stake

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 67,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 2.24 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.45M, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 7.55M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 850,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.28 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 1.81 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,371 are owned by Greenleaf Trust. Stonebridge Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 905 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Lc reported 0.07% stake. Wisconsin-based First Business Svcs has invested 0.29% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.65% or 57,988 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 25.20 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Financial Architects Inc invested in 144 shares or 0% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability has 252 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 636,810 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 25.91M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 60,008 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,266 shares. Thomas White Ltd holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 14,946 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.18% or 5.66M shares.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 300,000 shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $104.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 27,017 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 3,924 shares. Moreover, Moneta Grp Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Hsbc Public Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Aperio Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 105,814 shares. Nicholas Invest Ptnrs LP reported 1.23% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). D E Shaw Com Inc holds 0.15% or 10.10 million shares. State Teachers Retirement System owns 482,013 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 188 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Whittier owns 4,061 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 54.73M are held by Blackrock Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 6,650 shares to 35,600 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Growth Properties Llc Cl A by 120,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

