Holder Southeastern Asset Management Raised Lazard LTD (LAZ) Position; State Street (STT) Share Price Declined While Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Increased Stake by $1.13 Million

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 1.64M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The hedge fund held 5.77 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.39 million, up from 4.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 499,518 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 15/03/2018 – TOYS `R’ US IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD FOR BROADER ASIA SALE PROCESS; 06/05/2018 – Oman Oil Is Said to Hire Lazard as Firm Weighs Strategic Options; 20/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE WON’T REACH PRIMARY BALANCE UNTIL 2022: LAZARD; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD AS ADVISER: REORG; 20/03/2018 – LAZARD MD MICHELE LAMARCHE TELLS REPORTERS IN LONDON; 19/03/2018 – LAZARD: CORSO BAVAGNOLI HIRED AS MD IN PARIS; 26/04/2018 – Lazard quarterly profit jumps 48.5 pct; 19/04/2018 – Congo Republic debt restructuring will not affect bondholders – PM; 27/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 26/04/2018 – Lazard’s Last Round of Top-Level Promotions Were All Home-Grown

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 395.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 17,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 21,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.2. About 2.25M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 19/04/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Fundamental Backdrop Is Strong for Industrial Metals Rally (Video); 01/05/2018 – STATE STREET’S RON O’HANLEY SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Sara Mathew and William Meaney to Board; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names Kathleen Gallagher head of ETF model portfolios; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches Investable Indices; 24/05/2018 – State Street Chief Financial Officer to Speak at the Deutsche Bank 8th Annual Global Financial Services Conference; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Rev $3.02B; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year

More notable recent Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund and Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announcement Regarding Joint Annual Meeting of Stockholders – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lazard declares $0.47 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lazard reports July AUM – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution – Business Wire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lazard Q2 beats lowered expectations; shares +6.1% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.20M shares to 55.77 million shares, valued at $557.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corporation Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 487,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.99M shares, and cut its stake in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC).

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cal (NASDAQ:CALM) by 8,300 shares to 23,250 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

