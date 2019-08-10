Holder Southeastern Asset Management Lifted Baidu Adr (BIDU) Stake; Whale Rock Capital Management Has Decreased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $73.49 Million as Market Value Declined

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 53.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 403,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 349,095 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.69 million, down from 752,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (BIDU) by 44.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 250,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 810,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.64M, up from 559,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $97.36. About 2.90 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S BAIDU SAYS LU Ql STEPS DOWN AS COMPANY’S COO; 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 74,059 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $204.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 367,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Wait Until Earnings to Move on Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) reportedly plans a second listing in Hong Kong – Live Trading News” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba Is A Pone Stock – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: Assessing The Relative Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Alibaba Stock Is Still Among the Best Stocks to Own Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 35.20 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Baidu (BIDU) Stock – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/10/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Snap Renews Its Oft-Overlooked Ad Partnership With Baidu – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Moves 0.34%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IXUS, BABA, ERUS, BIDU: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl C by 46,713 shares to 306,103 shares, valued at $359.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 1.31 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.98M shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.