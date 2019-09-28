Holder Sound Shore Management Has Raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Position; Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Stock Rose While Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Decreased Its Position by $8.13 Million

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 200,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.31 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $97.77. About 1.52 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Alexion To Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $6.75 TO $6.90; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MLN TO $3,420 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Represents Low Single Digit Percentage of Worldwide Sales; 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Names Former Alexion Executive as CEO; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $149 FROM $147; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MLN TO $80 MLN IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion; 24/04/2018 – ALEXION: OFFER DOCUMENT ON ALEXION’S RECOMMENDED PUBLIC CASH

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 102,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 391,113 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.16 million, down from 493,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $78.14. About 396,504 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS; 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6; 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT OTHER REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS FOR FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – Chanos Bet Against Dunkin’ ‘All Wrong,’ Says Dunkin’ Brands CEO (Video); 12/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a Lucky Dozen Sweepstakes; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 22/03/2018 – Innovative Digital Workforce Platform Streamlining Functionality for QSR Operators Becoming Reliant on Gig Economy; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.01M for 24.12 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.81% negative EPS growth.

