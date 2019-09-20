Holder Smithbridge Asset Management Has Increased Pepsico Com (PEP) Holding; Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Decreased Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Position by $4.32 Million; Stock Price Rose

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 32,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 241,140 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.30 million, down from 273,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $141.12. About 14.19M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 431.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 8,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,605 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 1,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 2.56 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Iowa-based Miles Cap Inc has invested 2.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davidson Investment Advsr reported 338,895 shares stake. Wright Investors Service holds 5.36% or 105,113 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd stated it has 1.29 million shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold invested 1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cullen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.74% or 524,835 shares. Harris Lp holds 0% or 2,500 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd holds 1.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 29,490 shares. Telemus Cap reported 159,677 shares. 264,108 are owned by Suncoast Equity Management. Generation Inv Llp has invested 3.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capstone Financial holds 7,443 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Altfest L J has 1.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gw Henssler & Ltd reported 121,307 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 179,158 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30 million and $684.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 4,450 shares to 132,228 shares, valued at $22.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,807 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.