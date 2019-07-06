Holder Smith Moore & Company Increased Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Trimmed Its Holding as Shares Rose

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 171,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,716 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67M, down from 245,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 65.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 4,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,515 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 6,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $170.03. About 2.52 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 26.69 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 21,875 shares to 40,926 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93 million. The insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M. 29,621 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $2.86M. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $3.90 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Merk Gold Trust by 25,600 shares to 28,295 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.