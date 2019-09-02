Holder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Increased 3M Company (MMM) Position; Gofen & Glossberg Boosted Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 9,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 494,519 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53 million, up from 485,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.63 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 6,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 81,656 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, up from 74,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.97M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 4,214 shares to 537,363 shares, valued at $43.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,834 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD).

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,311 shares to 205,538 shares, valued at $24.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,576 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.