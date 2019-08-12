Holder Smead Capital Management Has Boosted Lennar (LEN) Stake; As Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose, Oakmont Partners Has Lowered Holding by $301,265

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 2.71 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,446 shares to 679,755 shares, valued at $75.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 24,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 963,021 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 516,671 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Edgemoor Inv has 295,140 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 35,916 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Hilton Capital Limited Liability Company has 2,221 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Limited has 0.03% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 13,456 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 17,561 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Greenhaven Assoc Inc, New York-based fund reported 9.35 million shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co holds 0.05% or 1.76 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0% or 74 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And Trust owns 256 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% or 99,000 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 8,141 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 453 shares.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $111.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM) by 34,200 shares to 121,327 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 905 were reported by Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp (Wy). First Merchants owns 1,100 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Personal Cap Advsrs Corporation holds 8,116 shares. 78,272 are held by Castleark Management Lc. Harding Loevner Lp holds 90 shares. Motco reported 1,834 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% or 42,801 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De, Minnesota-based fund reported 73,190 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life accumulated 10,392 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 2.57% stake. Envestnet Asset Incorporated reported 371,718 shares. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 996 shares. Caprock Inc stated it has 2,982 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Contravisory Invest Mgmt Incorporated owns 185 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Company reported 6,971 shares.

