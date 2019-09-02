Holder Sloane Robinson Llp Has Upped Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding as Share Value Rose

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.87 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.21M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 290.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 164,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 220,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.30 million, up from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Tru Company Na owns 64,519 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Logan Mgmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) owns 0.17% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,609 shares. Northern reported 8.89M shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Pa invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Massachusetts Svcs Com Ma reported 0.75% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The California-based Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.19% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Golub Grp Ltd reported 0.15% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian LP has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated holds 59,400 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0.14% or 8.63 million shares. 150,000 are held by Masters Cap Mgmt Ltd Co. Shufro Rose Ltd has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fagan Associate accumulated 16,285 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Llp invested in 18.08M shares or 0.46% of the stock.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.47 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 100,000 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $191.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).