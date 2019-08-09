Holder Slate Path Capital LP Has Increased Zillow Group (Z) Position; Van Eck Associates Has Trimmed Celgene (CELG) Position as Valuation Declined

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 115.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 99,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.74% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 4.66 million shares traded or 42.98% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Jennifer Rock Will Serve as Interim CFO; 22/03/2018 – FTC: Commission Letter To Commenter Zillow; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: 1Q More Than 175M Avg Monthly Unique Users Accessed Mobile Apps, Websites; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Kathleen Philips Is Retiring From Role as CFO Effective May 31; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 14/03/2018 Zillow Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill desk with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 10/05/2018 – Aaron Terrazas, senior economist at Zillow, blames rising housing costs and relatively lackluster wages

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 35,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 301,530 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.45M, down from 336,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.26. About 1.99 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – DENALI MAY MAKE FUTURE CONTINGENT PAYMENTS UP TO MAXIMUM OF $447 MLN UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – Sofinnova leads $32.4 million round for Italy’s EryDel; Celgene expands collaboration with Zymeworks $CELG $ZYME; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 22/03/2018 – New! Poised for an FDA pitch, Novartis lays out all its PhIII cards on MS drug siponimod $NVS $CELG etc; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55 million shares to 4.82 million shares, valued at $107.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 124,599 shares to 261,416 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX).

