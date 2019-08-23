Holder Sivik Global Healthcare Increased Anthem Com Stk (ANTM) Holding; Akre Capital Management Has Upped Carmax (KMX) Position by $20.76 Million as Stock Rose

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 6.08 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.24M, up from 5.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $83.72. About 886,623 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc Com Stk (ANTM) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 27,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $261.06. About 1.46 million shares traded or 4.11% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,500 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

