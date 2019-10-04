Holder Sir Capital Management LP Has Lifted Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Holding; Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Share Value Rose

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 173.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 140,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 221,217 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.84 million, up from 80,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $65.14. About 174,661 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 26/04/2018 – Grace Announces Surcharge on FCC SOx Reduction Additives; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 07/05/2018 – STAKE REPORTED BY DAVID WINTER IN W.R. GRACE IS HELD THROUGH INVESTMENT PLATFORM 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC; 19/04/2018 – DJ W R Grace & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRA)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66 million, down from 22,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $129.71. About 4.24M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “W.R. Grace (GRA) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2018. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Grace Appoints Mills as Vice President, Integrated Supply Chain – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Grace Announces Surcharge on FCC SOx Reduction Additives – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 26, 2018.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 295,151 shares to 437,768 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 804,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.37M shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0.01% stake. 7,800 are held by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 34,948 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Services Advsrs Inc reported 0.08% stake. Soroban Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 2.79M shares. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.11% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 338,307 shares. Strs Ohio has 18,017 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Pinnacle reported 7,302 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Amalgamated Bancorp has 0.02% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Gam Ag reported 15,474 shares stake. Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 65,009 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Icon Advisers owns 77,900 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $15.32 million activity. 40 North Latitude Fund LP also bought $1.85 million worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares. On Friday, August 2 Dockman William C. bought $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valicenti Advisory Svcs Incorporated stated it has 2,234 shares. Estabrook Mngmt has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guardian Lp holds 0.01% or 4,829 shares in its portfolio. 75,248 are owned by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd. Atlantic Union Bancshares Corp reported 101,664 shares. Pettee Invsts Inc reported 2.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rockshelter Cap Management Ltd owns 76,902 shares. Wellington Shields And Com Lc holds 23,405 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Greenbrier Partners Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 100,000 shares. Goelzer Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stratos Wealth Limited has invested 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.87% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3.16 million shares. South Dakota Council accumulated 391,556 shares or 1.14% of the stock. First United National Bank & Trust accumulated 9,415 shares or 0.78% of the stock.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.03 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.