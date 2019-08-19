Holder Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Lifted Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holding; Centene Del (CNC) Shares Rose While Viking Global Investors LP Raised by $171.59 Million Its Holding

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 336.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 3.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 4.20M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222.95 million, up from 961,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 5.02 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 302,305 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.02M, up from 292,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $92.98. About 1.04 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 517,918 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $43.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.03M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI) by 18,575 shares to 815,802 shares, valued at $18.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 7,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,733 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).