Holder Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Upped Fiserv (FISV) Holding; As Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Stock Value Rose, Holder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position by $18.92 Million

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 273,162 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.90M, up from 263,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 1.40M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 30.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 411,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 939,191 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.87 million, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.84. About 674,253 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI) by 63,604 shares to 752,198 shares, valued at $16.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 18,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,140 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $60.65 million for 44.50 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 111,000 shares to 254,500 shares, valued at $35.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 123,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).