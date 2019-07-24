Holder Shufro Rose & Co Boosted Borgwarner (BWA) Position; As Aflac (AFL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Raised Position

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 66,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 406,214 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 339,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 1.33M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 67,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.20M shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.80M, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 4.26 million shares traded or 48.13% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) by 27,799 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $41.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancolombia Sa (NYSE:CIB) by 9,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,678 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Investments reported 0.51% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon accumulated 5.91 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Shelton Capital holds 345 shares. 736,124 were accumulated by Sei Invests Com. Penobscot Invest Management invested in 44,758 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Verity And Verity Lc invested in 1.09% or 95,033 shares. Fmr Limited Co holds 0.07% or 11.41M shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 73,750 shares. Clark Capital owns 928,743 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Hendley & holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 4,310 shares. Keating Inv Counselors Inc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 14,138 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 39,324 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 2.74M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc has 8,583 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $3.01 million activity. $99,659 worth of stock was bought by Lloyd Karole on Friday, March 22. LAKE CHARLES D II also sold $1.82 million worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 356,103 shares to 515,645 shares, valued at $27.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,209 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management holds 277,124 shares. 8.85M were accumulated by State Street. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 60,000 shares. 17,864 are owned by Fincl Bank Of Hawaii. Nomura invested in 318,565 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 24 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability owns 11,667 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Euclidean Techs Llc holds 1.9% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 53,490 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 19,127 shares. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). California-based Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Paragon Capital Management Limited has invested 0.18% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Homrich And Berg reported 0.07% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Co owns 71,215 shares. Moreover, Lingohr And Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh has 0.96% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).