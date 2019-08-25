Holder Shelton Capital Management Boosted Public Storage (PSA) Holding; Merriman Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $323,676

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 163.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 1,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, up from 1,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $259.5. About 754,775 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 4,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 27,352 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 31,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08M shares traded or 4.73% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores for one-day racial bias training; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CHINA CEO BELINDA WONG SPEAKS AT CHINA INVESTOR DAY; 01/05/2018 – For the first time in 16 years, Starbucks is adding two new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak sales in the U.S; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 24/05/2018 – Hoboken Patch: Body Found In Starbucks Bathroom In North Jersey: Cops; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks struggles to make amends in Philadelphia

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century, a Missouri-based fund reported 2.81M shares. State Teachers Retirement System has 0.38% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 15,452 are owned by Rnc Capital Mngmt Limited Company. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 219,400 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Tctc Holdg has 8,706 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Madison, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 521,464 shares. Macroview Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 55 shares. Hightower Lta invested in 0.84% or 88,140 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt owns 10,381 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Optimum Invest Advsrs reported 20,270 shares stake. Florida-based Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.96% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Dakota Wealth owns 18,915 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 79,671 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt owns 370 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 33.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $527.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 19,179 shares to 24,834 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 87,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

