Holder Shellback Capital LP Increased Under Armour (UA) Stake; Pointstate Capital LP Maintains Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 211.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 5,700 shares as the company's stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 8,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $173.11. About 1.19M shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500.

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 1.83M shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $802.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2,304 shares to 147,696 shares, valued at $26.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $4.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 263,483 shares to 156,050 shares, valued at $41.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,300 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MCHP).