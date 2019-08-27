Holder Shapiro Capital Management Boosted Cbs (CBS) Holding; As Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Share Value Rose, Clover Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 120,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.38 billion, up from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $41.25. About 370,436 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 20/03/2018 – New York Post: NCAA Tournament’s crying kids is a problem CBS won’t admit; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 13/04/2018 – TESLA CEO ELON MUSK COMMENTS IN CBS THIS MORNING INTERVIEW; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS; 08/03/2018 – CBS May Need New Slogan as NBC Grabs First Lead Since `Friends’; 02/04/2018 – CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 29/05/2018 – NAI: CBS ACTIONS NOT IN RESPONSE TO ‘GENIUNE THREAT’; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS NO INTENTION OF REPLACING CBS BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Charter and CBS Corp Announce Multi-Yr Content Carriage Agreement; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among African-Americans 25-54

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (IBCP) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The hedge fund held 110,252 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 138,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $440.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 4,162 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 13,425 shares to 130,396 shares, valued at $19.96 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Trust Series 1 (SPY) by 41,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,136 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.25 million for 9.79 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.