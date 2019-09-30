Holder Shannon River Fund Management Has Raised Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL) Stake; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Boosted Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stake by $369,150

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 2,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 32,799 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95M, up from 30,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $156.3. About 283,604 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL) by 126.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 215,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.73% . The hedge fund held 386,310 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.86M, up from 170,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Comtech Telecommunications C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $789.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $32.53. About 66,568 shares traded. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has declined 9.90% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMTL News: 11/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract to Provide Next Generation Text to 911 For the State of; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOM 2Q EPS 66C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – Comtech to Demonstrate Cost-Effective Space and Component Solutions for Precision Satellite Tracking at 34th Space Symposium; 05/03/2018 – COMTECH GETS THREE YEAR $123.6M CONTRACT FROM U.S. ARMY; 07/03/2018 – Comtech TeleComm Raises 2018 View To Rev $570M-$585M; 16/04/2018 – Comtech to Demonstrate Solutions for Total Parts Management for Space & Electronic Components Utilized in Space at 34th Space Symposium; 16/04/2018 – Comtech EF Data Announces Heights™ Networking Platform Selected by Orange Business Services for Multiple NGO Relief Projects in Africa; 22/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS GETS ORDER FROM SATELLITE OPERATOR; 05/03/2018 – Comtech Awarded Three Yr $123.6M Contract From U.S. Army; 20/03/2018 – Comtech CYBRScore™ Partners with Southern New Hampshire University to Deliver Hands-On Cyber Security Education Solution

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 38,809 shares to 504,335 shares, valued at $31.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 231,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,200 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold CMTL shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.57 million shares or 0.70% less from 19.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv has 0% invested in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) for 259,293 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% or 172,800 shares. Pnc Fin Services, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 958 shares. Moreover, Dupont Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) for 24,356 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated has invested 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.03% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) or 7,972 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 73,270 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 35,995 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Prns Limited Liability Corporation has 1.95% invested in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Kbc Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) for 42,388 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com owns 77,869 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 14,882 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 11,819 shares. Martingale Asset LP accumulated 39,740 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $991.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,062 shares to 234,295 shares, valued at $43.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 4,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,758 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

