Holder Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Increased Lennox Intl (LII) Stake; Litespeed Management Has Boosted Its Papa Johns Int’l (PZZA) Holding by $301,600

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (PZZA) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, up from 189,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 739,310 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $7.26 during the last trading session, reaching $255.8. About 264,553 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Has Signed Binding Agremeent With Beijer Ref; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 27/03/2018 – Reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox round out Kaya Fest Line-up; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 46,075 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Comerica Natl Bank invested in 0.01% or 15,627 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 4,067 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 93,392 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Mariner Lc owns 63,783 shares. American Intll Group accumulated 58,660 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 6,179 shares. Cim Mangement accumulated 7,358 shares. 97,318 were accumulated by Principal Financial. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 2,102 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 43,188 are held by Kbc Grp Nv. Cooper Creek Prtnrs Mngmt stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Papa John’s Stock Needs To Cool Off – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Papa John’s Appoints Industry Veteran Jim Norberg as SVP and Chief of Restaurant Operations – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Starboard Value Takes $200M Slice Of Papa John’s – Benzinga” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel: Papa John’s Story Is Now ‘Takeout Or Delivery’ – Benzinga” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 17,022 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 12,163 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP has 0.03% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Raymond James Trust Na invested in 891 shares. Fdx Advsr owns 1,054 shares. Greenleaf Trust invested in 1,723 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oak Ridge Ltd accumulated 7,718 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Stifel Finance Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 32,895 shares. 4 were reported by Cwm Ltd Liability. Element Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 5,512 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 306 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 3,140 shares. Donaldson Cap Limited Liability Corp has 19,934 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 10,187 shares or 0.02% of the stock.