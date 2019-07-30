Holder Serengeti Asset Management LP Raised Pg&E (PCG) Stake; As Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Shares Rose, Lenox Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $918,708

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 720,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 1.88 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 99.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 21,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 140 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 22,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 504,897 shares traded or 15.64% up from the average. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 17.74% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation Protocol of the Installation of Knee Unicompartmental Prosthesis (Journey (Smith & Nephew)) With; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew New CEO chosen; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 View; 02/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew, Inc. vs Arthrex, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/02/2018; 06/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ II XR Total Knee Arthroplasty; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew replaces Bohuon as chief executive; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Underlying Revenue Flat; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Expects Trading Conditions to Return to More Normal Levels; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAWANA WILL JOIN COMPANY AND BE APPOINTED TO BOARD AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON 7 MAY 2018

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $577.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 250,000 shares to 2.75 million shares, valued at $26.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,448 were accumulated by Vident Investment Advisory Llc. California Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 1.04M shares. The New York-based Bluefin Trading Lc has invested 0.64% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Bogle Investment Ltd Partnership De reported 77,861 shares stake. Davidson Kempner Management LP has 2.20M shares. State Street stated it has 5.82 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 410,282 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1.27 million were reported by Northern Trust Corp. Newtyn Ltd Liability has invested 16.31% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 800,000 are owned by Serengeti Asset L P. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 8,600 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 100 are held by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd. Glendon Cap Management LP has invested 3.07% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Mbs (MBB) by 47,278 shares to 67,591 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (NYSE:SHI) by 13,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Momo Inc.

Analysts await Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. SNN’s profit will be $404.94M for 12.30 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality.