Holder Serengeti Asset Management LP Raised Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Stake; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Price Declined While Wetherby Asset Management Upped by $336,346 Its Position

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 34.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 7,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 30,565 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 22,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 10.98M shares traded or 6.53% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, up from 535,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 802,076 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,914 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Beacon Fincl accumulated 51,609 shares. Washington Natl Bank accumulated 5,719 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Personal Finance Services owns 325 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aureus Asset Management Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,173 shares. Q Global Advisors Limited Liability reported 4.38% stake. Retail Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) owns 0.21% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 10,000 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson & has 0.15% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.83 million shares. 50,437 were accumulated by Hap Trading Limited Company. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 48,761 shares. First Tru reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Inc Ca reported 131,341 shares. Baillie Gifford invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Calamos Limited Liability Corporation holds 900,046 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 24,205 shares to 92,110 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,752 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

