Holder Sequoia Financial Advisors Has Upped Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding; Pool (POOL) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Increased Stake by $2.46 Million as Share Value Rose

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 359.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 15,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 19,331 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 4,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.03 million shares traded or 74.81% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 109,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98 million, up from 94,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $193.28. About 151,802 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 52,895 shares to 54,513 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

