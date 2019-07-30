Holder Sensato Investors Has Boosted New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Position; Realty Income (O) Shareholder Tarbox Group Cut Its Stake by $420,334

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 118.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 46,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67 million, up from 38,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.62 billion market cap company. It closed at $105 lastly. It is down 8.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $70.18. About 1.41M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob stated it has 11,318 shares. Zevin Asset Limited Co accumulated 4,300 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 244,843 shares. Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 77,548 shares stake. Cibc World Mkts reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Sandy Spring Bankshares reported 2,120 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Private Tru Na has 5,691 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has 60,192 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 672,550 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 92,731 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 0.03% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Aqr Cap Ltd Co reported 248,197 shares. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,360 shares.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34M for 21.66 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Top REIT Realty Income Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Income Is One Man’s Trash But Another Man’s Treasure – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 59% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tal Education Is A Slightly Better Pick Than New Oriental – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “New Oriental Education’s Expansion Strategy Is Paying Off – The Motley Fool” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why New Oriental Education & Tech Group Stock Plunged Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 86,505 shares to 514,610 shares, valued at $8.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 12,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,897 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).