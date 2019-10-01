Holder Senator Investment Group LP Has Raised Facebook (FB) Stake; Jhl Capital Group Holding in Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Has Lifted as Shares Rose

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $156.42 million, up from 666,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $244.69. About 6.05 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 25/05/2018 – Musk has been very critical of media coverage of Tesla lately; 02/04/2018 – Vilas Capital CEO Sees Possible 3 to 6 Months Tesla Bankruptcy (Video); 21/05/2018 – Tesla’s success hinges on high-volume, efficient production of the Model 3, the first car it intended to become a mass-market vehicle; 09/03/2018 – TSLA: Supreme Court is postponing March 19 arguments in SRP v. Tesla antitrust case following steps by the companies to settle. Arguments will be rescheduled for April. – ! $TSLA; 14/03/2018 – CNBC REPORT ON TESLA CITES CURRENT, FORMER EMPLOYEES; 01/05/2018 – Marathon-Andeavor deal challenges Tesla’s electric dreams; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT; 21/05/2018 – The Register: Tesla inches toward GPL compliance in low gear: Source code forcibly ejected into public; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Tesla credit rating on Model 3 production delays; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Tesla plans 6-day stoppage at factory for assembly line fixes

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 445,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270.20M, up from 955,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $175.81. About 16.07M shares traded or 12.96% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 19/03/2018 – UK authorities seek warrant to search Cambridge Analytica offices; 24/04/2018 – Developer of App That Harvested Facebook Data Says It Didn’t Prove Useful; 25/04/2018 – INDIA ISSUES NOTICE TO FACEBOOK ON DATA CONCERNING ITS CITIZENS; 27/03/2018 – Rift deepens between Apple, India’s telecom regulator over anti-spam app; 07/04/2018 – It comes after reports that AggregateIQ may have improperly had access to the personal data of Facebook users; 23/05/2018 – Kenneth Li: Exclusive: Facebook Opens Up About False News; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS DATA IN QUESTION RELATES TO DATA CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, SCL, WYLIE & KOGAN CERTIFIED TO CO HAD BEEN DESTROYED; 16/04/2018 – EU JUSTICE MINISTER CALLS FOR `SMART’ REGULATION FACEBOOK: SZ; 08/05/2018 – Facebook to block foreign ads in Irish abortion referendum

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $5.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 75,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $27.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 375,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 825,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Madison Inv Hldgs has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Griffin Asset Management has invested 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability has 4.95% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Weik Cap Mgmt has 9,500 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Kames Cap Pcl reported 1.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jacobs & Com Ca reported 2.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Towercrest Cap Mngmt has 0.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,171 shares. Leisure Capital reported 4,702 shares stake. Burke Herbert Fincl Bank Com owns 3,667 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Management LP reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Duncker Streett & Comm Inc owns 17,284 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Corp holds 361 shares. Lafayette Investments Inc has 9,579 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Private Trust Na invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability invested 0.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of stock. The insider Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought $79,816.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Automobile Association reported 0.1% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 183,434 shares. Alps Advisors Inc reported 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Citigroup Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 370,639 shares. Advsr Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Private Advisor Gp Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 13,806 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Company has 50 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 50 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability invested in 1,581 shares. Kemnay Advisory reported 150 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Pointstate Capital LP has invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Financial Architects owns 101 shares. Monetary Group Inc holds 125 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management reported 69 shares or 0% of all its holdings.