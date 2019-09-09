Holder Seizert Capital Partners Has Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stake; Hemenway Trust Company Cut Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding by $818,850; Market Value Rose

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 5,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 125,973 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, down from 131,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $173.25. About 4.87M shares traded or 140.77% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 10,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 471,541 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.73M, up from 461,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.84M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N RELEASES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER LETTER FROM CEO JAMIE DIMON; 29/03/2018 – VanEck Lowers Expense Ratio for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC); 23/05/2018 – GALP ENERGIA SA GALP.LS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 18 EUROS FROM 17 EUROS; 11/04/2018 – SKF SKFb.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 180 FROM SKR 175; 24/05/2018 – MEGGITT PLC MGGT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 570P FROM 540P; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Invests in AccessFintech, Commencing Series A Funding; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 4 (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 2.41M shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 256,232 shares. Ironwood Management Limited Liability Company reported 7,468 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited reported 35 shares. Yhb Advisors holds 0.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 17,385 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 9,021 shares. 2,055 were reported by Moon Management Limited. Fisher Asset holds 0.72% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5.43 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Btr Capital Mgmt invested 3.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 5,158 were reported by Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp. The New York-based Msd Prns LP has invested 0.94% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 32,725 are held by Mirador Prtn L P. Agf Invests reported 2.08M shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 1.03% or 22,555 shares.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp Com (NASDAQ:SP) by 21,194 shares to 63,932 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Agric Mtg Corp Cl C (NYSE:AGM) by 11,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,090 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc Com (NYSE:DGX).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Investment Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 3,426 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 0.91% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Monroe National Bank & Trust & Tru Mi invested in 3,968 shares. Twin Capital Incorporated reported 81,280 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bartlett And Lc stated it has 104,326 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company reported 47,795 shares. Moreover, Waratah Advisors Ltd has 1.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Salem Cap accumulated 2,700 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Gm Advisory Gru holds 1,870 shares. Washington National Bank has 0.16% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 6,284 shares. Stock Yards Bancorp accumulated 0.11% or 6,976 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 30,206 shares. Hudson Bay Limited Partnership reported 30,093 shares.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9,319 shares to 146,205 shares, valued at $18.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 12,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY).