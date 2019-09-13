Holder Sei Investments Company Has Upped Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Stake; Prudential Finl (PRU) Holding Has Lifted by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 29.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 9,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 42,430 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.29 million, up from 32,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $89.67. About 2.13M shares traded or 2.20% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGIM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 30/04/2018 – Two Washington youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – Prudential and PIC reach sixth longevity reinsurance agreement amid surging demand for pension de-risking; 17/04/2018 – Jersey City renews $208 million government plan with Prudential Retirement; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii Renews Agreement With Prudential Retirement to Manage $2.4 B Plan; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 29/05/2018 – LESTON WELSH JOINS PRUDENTIAL GROUP INSURANCE AS HEAD OF DISABILITY AND ABSENCE MANAGEMENT; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-Prudential’s PGIM names Ken Poliziani chief marketing officer; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 30/04/2018 – Two Iowa youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 10,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 105,178 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81M, up from 94,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $72.35. About 372,987 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13 million and $408.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,393 shares to 15,026 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,033 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prudential slides after Q2 miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric Bankruptcy Fears Put Into Perspective – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prudential Financial to acquire Assurance IQ, Inc., a leading consumer solutions platform for health and financial wellness needs, for $2.35 billion – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.14 million activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $627,600 was made by Lowrey Charles F on Monday, September 9. The insider TANJI KENNETH bought 2,500 shares worth $209,600.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold PRU shares while 261 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 244.77 million shares or 0.75% less from 246.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.01% or 224 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 475,620 shares or 0.13% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 615,563 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Lumbard & Kellner Ltd Liability holds 3.72% or 68,494 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank stated it has 266,933 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aviance Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,969 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk reported 1,100 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Fin Inc holds 5,586 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 313,110 shares. Rothschild Asset Us holds 0.61% or 566,806 shares. Cadence Capital Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,839 shares. Advisory Ser Network Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 2,274 shares. State Bank has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Summit Financial Wealth Limited Co owns 1.05% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 42,430 shares. Blue Chip invested in 0.17% or 7,601 shares.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 85,866 shares to 300,164 shares, valued at $10.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 84,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,018 shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).