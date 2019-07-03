Holder Segment Wealth Management Upped Netflix (NFLX) Position; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Price Declined, M Holdings Securities Has Cut Position by $475,080

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 4,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,428 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.2. About 817,509 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 67.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 1,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 1,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $381.72. About 3.76 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – RTE Online: Netflix offering more than $300m for billboard company – reports; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 30/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 31/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Ma Anand Sheela, the Villain of Netflix’s `Wild Wild Country,’ Tells All; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages; 02/04/2018 – Reality TV World: Netflix posts job openings for paid binge-watchers; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix, says RBC’s Mahaney; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 18/03/2018 – Daryl Hannah directs first feature, wants more women in film industry; 21/03/2018 – Maria Shriver, Christina Schwarzenegger, Alison Klayman, & AlternaScript Take On Adderall Abuse in New Netflix Documentary ‘Tak

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,305 shares to 78,583 shares, valued at $22.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 17,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,689 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.26% or 103,853 shares. California-based Stewart Patten Ltd Liability has invested 2.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Utah Retirement holds 0.29% or 130,486 shares. Highstreet Asset Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mufg Americas Holdg has invested 0.76% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Regentatlantic Cap reported 33,814 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 13,838 shares. Moreover, American Gp has 0.12% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corp stated it has 9,241 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.46% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Private Wealth owns 0.12% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,766 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.23% or 99,292 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 765,984 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.37 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon In-Sourcing Nearly Half Of Its Transportation Needs – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bear manager eyes UPS, Snap-On, Wayfair and Webster Financial – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Generational Disruption Shifts Norms For Industrial Distributors – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Georgia’s Life Sciences Industry To Benefit From Agreement Between Atlanta And Amsterdam Airports – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Dumps Amazon Before Amazon Dumps It – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares were bought by Cesarone Nando.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barton Invest has invested 32.22% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). California-based Personal Advsrs Corporation has invested 0.48% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Vanguard Gp Incorporated Inc reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 285 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 242 shares. Peddock Capital Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 402 shares. Finemark Bank And Trust reported 1,248 shares stake. Davenport & Com Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,636 shares in its portfolio. Rhode Island-based Coastline Co has invested 0.43% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 3.62M shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Bokf Na accumulated 27,968 shares. 3,517 are held by Neumann Ltd. Mathes holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,605 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.03 million shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. $899,150 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were sold by Sweeney Anne M.