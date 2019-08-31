Holder Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Upped Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Beaumont Financial Partners Has Lifted by $609,098 Its Stake

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 4,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 169,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 165,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 488.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 134,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 161,796 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52M, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc by 847,035 shares to 307,965 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66M shares, and cut its stake in Blackline Inc.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “After Another Strong Quarter, Alibaba Stock Will Reward Long-Term Investors – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 China Stocks to Buy on the Dip – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Postponement of the Hong Kong Listing of Alibaba Stock Is Nothing But a Blip – Investorplace.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba And Tencent Deserve Better Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

More important recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 22,519 shares to 104,518 shares, valued at $16.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Osi Etf Tr by 66,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,913 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange Capital Mngmt owns 38,296 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 1.18% or 2.96M shares. 303,004 were reported by Synovus. Hudson Valley Adv stated it has 41,361 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Bath Savings Tru Company reported 39,796 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 156,311 shares. S&Co holds 3.22% or 207,150 shares in its portfolio. Element Cap Management Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ohio-based Oak Assocs Ltd Oh has invested 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 3.84% stake. 799,243 were accumulated by Everett Harris And Co Ca. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Barbara Oil has 102,000 shares. 11.34 million are held by Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Com. First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 0.15% or 523,988 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.