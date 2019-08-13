Holder Security National Trust Co Has Lifted Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Adr (BABA) Shareholder Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $789,516 as Market Valuation Declined

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 40,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 38,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $165.87. About 1.63M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr (BABA) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 4,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,662 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $159.31. About 14.42M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE; 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Lp invested in 1,514 shares. 31,352 are held by Asset Mngmt. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 36,543 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Ltd holds 0.07% or 358,002 shares. Wesbanco National Bank holds 13,391 shares. Confluence Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 1,643 shares. Arrow Fincl reported 6,400 shares. Df Dent & Company invested in 13,456 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Principal Financial owns 666,312 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd holds 0.03% or 13,366 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 37,800 shares. Congress Asset Ma accumulated 5,350 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management holds 13,503 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Baldwin Inv Mgmt holds 2,850 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Donaldson Capital Management Ltd holds 0.96% or 67,330 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “France’s Vinci keeps outlook for more growth as first half profits rise – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “As ADP Nonfarms Roll Out, Itâ€™s All Eyes on the FED – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Business Services Earnings on Jul 31: SPOT, NLSN. ADP, APTV – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ackman’s Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NelsonHall and Everest Group Name ADP a Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 145,191 shares to 146,191 shares, valued at $8.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Reit Etf Index (VNQ) by 3,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Ind Fd (EWZ).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why You Should Look Past the Trade War and Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Is It Too Expensive? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How To Stop Worrying And Love The BABA – Seeking Alpha” on October 16, 2018. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock Will Soar Above $200 – Investorplace.com” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Will Alibaba Stock Soar Thanks to Its Hong Kong Listing? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.