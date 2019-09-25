Holder Scott & Selber Has Boosted Sysco (SYY) Stake; Intel (INTC) Holder Tuttle Tactical Management Cut Holding by $3.12 Million

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 32,077 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 14,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $78.74. About 263,552 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 75.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 66,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 22,024 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, down from 88,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 3.54 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/05/2018 – NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGE INTEL SHAREOWNERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL FOR BOARD TO REPORT COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY INTEL, IPAC; 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXPECTING 2018 REVENUE OF $67.5 BILLION, UP $2.5 BILLION FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – The Big Interview: Intel’s AI Chief Says Chip Giant “Has to Shift”; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi sees Q4 risks for Intel – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) Partners with Olympics Committee, Organizers to Drive Tokyo 2020 with Advanced Tech and IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Collaborating with Å KODA AUTO University – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “IBM’s Latest Move Could Hurt Intel and AMD – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Intel Could Be The Perfect Tech Recession Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.07 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $254.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19,919 shares to 42,162 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 21,198 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 68,900 shares. 96,053 are owned by Thompson Inv Mngmt Inc. Personal Capital Advsrs Corp, California-based fund reported 880,330 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation owns 115,400 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.05% or 9,138 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 4,463 shares. 11,781 were accumulated by Cornerstone. 176,564 were reported by Texas Yale Corporation. Moreover, First Fincl Bank has 1.52% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hallmark Capital has 85,227 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Quantum owns 28,006 shares. Wedgewood Investors Incorporated Pa holds 1.61% or 23,507 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 408,959 shares. 96,785 were accumulated by Coastline Tru.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sysco Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HFM FoodService Becomes Sysco HawaiÊ»i at Grand Opening Ceremony – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory owns 0.03% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 134,194 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd owns 1,693 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 48,457 are held by Duncker Streett & Inc. 423,721 were accumulated by Utd Automobile Association. Michigan-based Greenleaf has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,854 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 3.46 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Bokf Na owns 65,137 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 25,000 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Incorporated invested in 600 shares. California-based Gamble Jones Counsel has invested 0.3% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Rathbone Brothers Public accumulated 13,595 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0.04% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Franklin Res has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).