Holder Scopia Capital Management LP Has Lifted Vonage Hldgs (VG) Position; Bp Wealth Management Maintains Position in Valero Energy (VLO)

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy (VLO) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 42,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 212,122 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.16M, up from 169,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $85.89. About 1.09 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 29/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Snag at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES GOOD VALUE IN VENEZUELAN OIL; INTAKE STEADY IN 1Q; 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RUNNING AT 10 PERCENT ABOVE CAPACITY; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Michael S. Ciskowski to Retire as Financial Chief, Effective May 3; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarting hydrocracker

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 98,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 8.76 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.28 million, up from 8.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 888,320 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 2.16 million shares stake. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 2.63 million shares. Pnc Svcs Group has 8,818 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pdts Partners Limited Liability Company has 603,197 shares. Panagora Asset has 0.02% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 390,462 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 94,576 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc invested 0.19% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Citadel Advisors Lc owns 484,976 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). 52,963 were reported by Group Inc One Trading Lp. Swiss Savings Bank reported 424,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation owns 41,331 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Adirondack & Management Inc reported 412,419 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.36M shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $203.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 1.14M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.32M shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 278,341 shares to 197,149 shares, valued at $11.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,990 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds reported 0.06% stake. Stanley accumulated 0.23% or 11,161 shares. Moreover, U S Glob Inc has 0.33% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 7,500 shares. 636 were reported by Tompkins Financial. Tocqueville Asset Management LP accumulated 12,030 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lee Danner And Bass Inc invested in 21,939 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, Navellier And has 0.22% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 17,028 are owned by Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Co. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.14% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 607,537 shares. C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd reported 33 shares stake. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund stated it has 0.15% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Indexiq Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.03% or 126,600 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

