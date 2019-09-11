Holder Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Upped Pultegroup (PHM) Stake; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Alpine Associates Management Cut Its Stake by $1.06 Million

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.67. About 5.92M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pultegroup Inc. (PHM) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The hedge fund held 260,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pultegroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.26. About 3.73M shares traded or 6.06% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Securities Group Ltd Liability Co owns 31,900 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gru accumulated 51.21 million shares. New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 1.72M are owned by 13D Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.02% or 204,711 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 1.23 million are owned by Westchester Capital Management Limited Liability Corp. Long Pond LP invested in 0.44% or 1.46M shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 441,800 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al stated it has 149,165 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Llp reported 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Barclays Pcl holds 3.64M shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1.42 million shares. Advent Capital Management De has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 1.59M shares to 5.55 million shares, valued at $128.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infrareit Inc by 323,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital LP stated it has 49,029 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 47,000 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares accumulated 0% or 258 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 420,115 shares. Com Bank & Trust invested in 12,316 shares or 0% of the stock. Pggm Investments reported 0.18% stake. Moreover, Amp Capital Invsts Limited has 0.04% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 257,680 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 27 shares. Shell Asset owns 12,933 shares. 9,857 are owned by Piedmont Inv Advsr. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,020 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Motco has 0% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp holds 0.03% or 113,057 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 25,892 shares.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $910.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) by 1,955 shares to 427,459 shares, valued at $85.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

