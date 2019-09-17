Holder Schneider Capital Management Increased Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC) Holding; Atlanta Capital Group Decreased Holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) as Market Value Rose

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 31.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 2,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 6,068 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $744,000, down from 8,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $134.05. About 2.27 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 68.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 131,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 321,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.26 million, up from 190,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.09. About 281,922 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: One or More Material Weaknesses in Internal Control Existed as of the End of Each of the Affected Periods; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA REPORTS PRELIM 2Q EPS ABOUT 51C, EST. 41C; 10/05/2018 – KLIC WILL REBOOK RELEASE OF FULL 2Q RESULTS AFTER RESTATEMENT; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa 2Q EPS 51c; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Kulicke & Soffa; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Identified Unauthorized Payment Initiated by Senior Finance Employee to Unapproved Vendor in 2Q; 18/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Alerts Investors to Nasdaq Notification; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 14/05/2018 – Kulicke And Soffa Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke And Soffa Industries, Inc. – KLIC

More notable recent Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kulicke & Soffa Research Collaboration with NUS Institute of Operations Research and Analytics Extends Smart Manufacturing Capabilities – Business Wire” on February 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KLIC) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) At Risk Of Cutting Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc. by 35,900 shares to 862,511 shares, valued at $31.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 50,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,829 shares, and cut its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX).

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82 million for 23.94 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $745.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 26,748 shares to 69,566 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EES) by 262,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ).

