Holder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stake; Citadel Advisors Holds Holding in Gaslog LTD (GLOG)

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 482.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 72,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The hedge fund held 87,417 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 125,365 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 12/03/2018 – GasLog Orders a Newbuild LNG Carrier From Samsung Heavy Industries; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – OPTIONALITY ALLOWS, INSTEAD OF HN 2262, EITHER HN 2212 OR HN 2274 TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N QUARTERLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – RATE OF HIRE FOR CHARTER IS BROADLY IN LINE WITH MID-CYCLE RATES; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Agreed Options With Samsung for Additional Newbuild Vessels; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG BOOSTS QUARTER DIVIDEND TO 15C/SHR, FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG 1Q REV. $77.1M

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 170,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 2.27M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.10M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.25. About 172,335 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS ACQUISITIONS REMAIN PART OF BANK STRATEGY; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MORTGAGE GROWTH PACE MODERATED AFTER B-20 RULES; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES ON SALES PRACTICES: CEO; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS EFFICIENCY GAINS FROM IMPROVING OPERATIONS; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO DISCUSSES IMPACT OF B-20 UNDERWRITING RULES; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS RULES HAVEN’T AFFECTED MORTGAGE DEMAND; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD, FOR APPROXIMATELY C$130 MLN; 04/04/2018 – UTILICO EMERGING MARKETS – ENTERED THREE YEAR UNSECURED £50 MLN MULTICURRENCY REVOLVING FACILITY DEAL WITH SCOTIABANK EUROPE MATURING ON 3 APRIL 2021; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN COMMENTS IN 2Q MEDIA CALL

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) by 34,415 shares to 260,797 shares, valued at $61.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 71,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC).

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hecla Mng Co (Put) (NYSE:HL) by 382,800 shares to 147,600 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 56,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,073 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (JKF).