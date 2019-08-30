Holder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Holding; As Coresite Realty (COR) Stock Price Declined, Holder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Increased Its Stake

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (COR) by 1419.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 7,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $907.53 million, up from 558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $116.54. About 105,214 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 137,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% . The institutional investor held 6.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29M, up from 6.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 960,127 shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 04/05/2018 – Crescent Point Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results; 29/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy: Bryksa Replaced Scott Saxberg on Board; 03/05/2018 – Cation Capital Calls on Crescent Point Shareholders to Join the Momentum for Change: Following Another Disappointing Quarter,; 29/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Names Craig Bryksa Interim Pres and CEO; 19/04/2018 – Crescent Point Holders Told by ISS to Vote Half of Cation Slate; 29/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – CRAIG BRYKSA HAS ALSO REPLACED SCOTT SAXBERG ON BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Cation Capital Urges Crescent Point Shareholders to Vote for Decisive Change: Vote for ALL FOUR of Cation’s Highly Qualified Nominees on the BLUE Proxy or BLUE VIF; 02/05/2018 – BNN: Crescent Point said to defeat activist investor Cation Capital in proxy vote; 04/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT HOLDERS ELECT ALL COMPANY BOARD NOMINEES; 09/04/2018 – Crescent Point Board Defends Shareholders From Self-lnterested Activist Attack

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual owns 15,953 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 43,156 shares. Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corp has 187 shares. 818,517 were accumulated by Aviva Public Limited Liability. 2,049 are owned by Intrust Bancorp Na. Panagora Asset Management reported 1,080 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 30,956 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Stifel Fin Corp reported 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 5,052 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 23,950 shares. Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). 23,277 were reported by Dana Advsrs Inc. Campbell Newman Asset Incorporated reported 0.1% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.05% or 32,446 shares.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD) by 276 shares to 1,504 shares, valued at $2.73 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (Put) (NYSE:MGM) by 288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Sandp Biotech Etf (Call) (XBI).

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 4,972 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $98.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 110,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51M shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 168.11 million shares or 14.87% less from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset has invested 0.01% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Heathbridge Mgmt holds 12,710 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp owns 46,704 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0% or 4,600 shares. Bluecrest stated it has 0.02% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). 30,500 were reported by Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp. Amp Cap Invsts invested in 75,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Ltd accumulated 0.16% or 7.64M shares. Vanguard Group Inc has 0% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% or 414,899 shares. Waratah Capital Advsrs invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Alliancebernstein LP owns 30,765 shares. Moreover, Bridgewater Assocs Lp has 0% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Art Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 398,167 shares. Kj Harrison Ptnrs, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 515,399 shares.