Holder Scharf Investments Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; As Veeva Sys (VEEV) Stock Rose, De Burlo Group Cut Stake

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 37,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.78M, up from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 6.96M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 81,150 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.16M, down from 103,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $149.63. About 1.38M shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $512.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 72,300 shares to 180,100 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steris Plc by 22,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 91.24 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 24,425 shares to 419,421 shares, valued at $69.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 515,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 823,787 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).