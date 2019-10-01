Holder Saybrook Capital Has Lifted Mohawk Inds Com (MHK) Holding; Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Position Maintained by Qs Investors Llc

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc Com (MHK) by 19.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 63,112 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.31M, up from 52,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $124.07. About 363,801 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 69.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 24,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The institutional investor held 58,675 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 34,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.55M market cap company. The stock increased 5.10% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 514,586 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Secs invested 0.02% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). First Hawaiian National Bank owns 1,755 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Highlander Mngmt Limited reported 6,725 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 158,331 shares. 202 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And. Arrowstreet Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 19,300 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs invested in 753 shares or 0% of the stock. Blair William And Il has invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) or 664,921 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Weik Cap holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 36,953 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 3,801 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). 17,062 are owned by Seabridge Invest Advsrs Ltd.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. BALCAEN FILIP bought $1.37M worth of stock.

