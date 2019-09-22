Holder Saturna Capital Has Lifted Accenture Class A (ACN) Position; Sabal Trust Co Lowered Its Holding in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) as Stock Value Rose

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 5,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 199,192 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.11 million, down from 204,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $122.83. About 1.93M shares traded or 95.41% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention; 11/05/2018 – American Water Works Appoints Director Karl Kurz as Chairman of Board; 30/03/2018 – North American Water Filtration Bottle Market 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS MAINTAINS ESTIMATED $8.0 – $8.6 BLN FIVE YEAR CAPITAL INVESTMENT – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum; 20/04/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 13/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – TOTAL VALUE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $53.8 MLN

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Accenture Class A (ACN) by 300.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 9,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 12,552 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, up from 3,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Accenture Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 1.76M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 13/05/2018 – Accenture Delivers Digital Asset Management Program to Help Shaanxi Electric Boost Performance and Reduce Operating Costs; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluestein R H & stated it has 21,220 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 245,003 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Com Tn holds 0% or 94 shares. Scholtz And Ltd Com accumulated 7,925 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.15% or 44,700 shares. Nbt Financial Bank N A Ny holds 0.43% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 20,736 shares. Duncker Streett And has 150 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 286,134 shares. Barrett Asset Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.19% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Everett Harris And Ca owns 356,000 shares. Fincl reported 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Everence Mngmt invested in 7,820 shares. Charter Trust has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Chicago Equity Partners Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 17,410 shares.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,241 shares to 163,169 shares, valued at $22.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 25,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,192 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.05M for 23.80 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 0.49% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% or 89 shares in its portfolio. 201,600 are held by Canada Pension Plan Board. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.08% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Woodley Farra Manion Management invested 4.37% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Architects owns 1,984 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 9,353 are owned by Bank Of Stockton. Altavista Wealth Incorporated holds 1,398 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Matarin Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 25,806 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.76 million shares. 18,598 were reported by Fiduciary Communication. Williams Jones And Associate Limited Com has invested 1.97% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 17,272 are held by Johnson Inc. Tru Com Of Vermont reported 81,398 shares.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Class A by 25,379 shares to 2,855 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 16,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,060 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).